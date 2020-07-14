Investcorp Sells 1.8 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Boston, Chicago for $200M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON AND CHICAGO — Investcorp, a global private equity firm based in Bahrain, has sold a 1.8 million-square-foot portfolio of industrial buildings located in the Boston and Chicago areas for $200 million. The Boston component of the portfolio includes a warehouse, distribution center and flex building totaling roughly 1.1 million square feet. The Chicago component features three cold storage properties totaling approximately 700,000 square feet. Investcorp initially acquired the portfolio, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale, in 2017. The buyer was not disclosed.