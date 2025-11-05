Investment Group Purchases 77,760 SF Office Park in Metro New Orleans, Plans $1M Overhaul

JEFFERSON, LA. — Robertson St. Ventures LLC, a group of local real estate investors led by Richard Juge of REMAX Commercial Brokers, has acquired Elmwood Oaks Office Park, a four-building, 77,760-square-foot office campus located at 201 Evans Road in Jefferson, roughly eight miles west of New Orleans in Jefferson Parish. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Robertson St. Ventures plans to invest over $1 million in renovations to modernize the 6.6-acre complex, which features surface parking and a courtyard with 300-year-old oak trees. Planned improvements include new flooring, paint, ceilings, lighting, energy-efficiency upgrades, enhanced landscaping and modernized tenant amenities such as renovated common kitchens and restrooms, as well as new outdoor amenities.

One of the buildings at Elmwood Oaks is currently vacant, according to Robertson St. Ventures.