Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Elmwood Oaks Office Park in Jefferson, La., spans four buildings totaling 77,760 square feet.
AcquisitionsLouisianaOfficeSoutheast

Investment Group Purchases 77,760 SF Office Park in Metro New Orleans, Plans $1M Overhaul

by John Nelson

JEFFERSON, LA. — Robertson St. Ventures LLC, a group of local real estate investors led by Richard Juge of REMAX Commercial Brokers, has acquired Elmwood Oaks Office Park, a four-building, 77,760-square-foot office campus located at 201 Evans Road in Jefferson, roughly eight miles west of New Orleans in Jefferson Parish. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Robertson St. Ventures plans to invest over $1 million in renovations to modernize the 6.6-acre complex, which features surface parking and a courtyard with 300-year-old oak trees. Planned improvements include new flooring, paint, ceilings, lighting, energy-efficiency upgrades, enhanced landscaping and modernized tenant amenities such as renovated common kitchens and restrooms, as well as new outdoor amenities.

One of the buildings at Elmwood Oaks is currently vacant, according to Robertson St. Ventures.

You may also like

MDH Partners Acquires 1.5 MSF Industrial Portfolio in...

EDENS Breaks Ground on Redevelopment of Shadowood Square...

Mesa West Capital Provides $69.8M Acquisition Loan for...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $57M Sale of Distribution...

LaPour, G2 Capital Sell Narrative Office Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 160-Unit Atrium...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 62,241 SF...

Newmark Arranges Sale of 126-Unit Rivergate Apartments in...

Kiser Group Brokers Two Multifamily Sales Totaling $31.5M...