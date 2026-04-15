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Beach Cinema Alehouse in Virginia Beach will be redeveloped into an indoor padel venue.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentRetailSoutheastVirginia

Investment Group Acquires Former Dine-In Movie Theater in Virginia Beach, Plans Indoor Padel Venue

by John Nelson

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — An entity doing business as BIVI/Padel has acquired the former Beach Cinema Alehouse, a dine-in movie theater located at 941 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach, for $6.3 million. The buyers — a partnership between Jason Vickers-Smith and Ahmad Butt — plan to transform the property into an indoor padel facility, dubbed the Padel Foundry. The venue is targeted to open in early 2027.

Gerald Divaris and Sezin Cortinas of Divaris Real Estate represented the seller, while Levi Thomson, also with Divaris Real Estate, represented the buyer.

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