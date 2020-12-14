REBusinessOnline

Investment Partnership Acquires Multifamily Community in Northern Virginia for $84M

Communal amenities at Fairmont Garden Apartments include a barbecue area, pool and a playground.

ANNANDALE, VA. — A partnership between The Donaldson Group, Declaration Partners and DRA Advisors has acquired Fairmont Garden Apartments, a 388-unit property in Annandale, for $84 million. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a barbecue area, pool and a playground. The asset is located at 4137 Wadsworth Court, 18 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. The buyers plan to upgrade the HVAC units in each apartment. Jonathan Greenberg of CBRE represented the seller, Capital Investment Advisors, in the transaction. Maxi Leachmann of CBRE originated a Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the buyers. The loan amount was not disclosed.

