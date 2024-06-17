Investor Capital Group Divests of 288-Unit The Falls at Canyon Rim Apartments in Ogden, Utah

OGDEN, UTAH — Investor Capital Group has completed the disposition of The Falls at Canyon Rim, a multifamily property in the Salt Lake City suburb of Ogden. TruAmerica Multifamily purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2001 on more than 14 acres, the 12-building community features 288 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 937 square feet to 1,420 square feet. Each unit offers full-size washers/dryers, plank flooring and a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include two playground areas, a swimming pool and tennis court.

Danny Shin and Brock Zylstra of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.