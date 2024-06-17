Monday, June 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Falls-Canyon-Rim-Ogden-UT
The Falls at Canyon Rim in Ogden, Utah, offers 288 apartments, two playground areas, a swimming pool and tennis court.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyUtahWestern

Investor Capital Group Divests of 288-Unit The Falls at Canyon Rim Apartments in Ogden, Utah

by Amy Works

OGDEN, UTAH — Investor Capital Group has completed the disposition of The Falls at Canyon Rim, a multifamily property in the Salt Lake City suburb of Ogden. TruAmerica Multifamily purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2001 on more than 14 acres, the 12-building community features 288 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 937 square feet to 1,420 square feet. Each unit offers full-size washers/dryers, plank flooring and a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include two playground areas, a swimming pool and tennis court.

Danny Shin and Brock Zylstra of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Lument Provides $9M Financing for Three-Property Seniors Housing...

Knighthead Funding Originates $22M Refinancing for Luna Apartments...

Brikwell Receives $5.8M Loan for Benjamin Square Affordable...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 50-Unit Assisted Living Community...

Arizona Food Bank Network Buys 35,920 SF Industrial...

Badiee’s Industrial Trifecta: San Diego, Sacramento, Salt Lake...

Hunt Capital Partners Completes 116-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

JLL Arranges Agency Acquisition Financing for 116-Unit Monticello...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 50-Room Hotel...