Investor Buys College Station Apartment Complex for $40.8M

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — An investor doing business as 950 TL Midtown LLC has purchased an apartment complex located about seven miles from the Texas A&M University campus in College Station for $40.8 million. The number of units at Nine50 Town Lake at Midtown was not disclosed, but the property’s residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 527 to 1,371 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling kitchen, fitness center, business center, dog park, Wi-Fi café and a game lounge with shuffleboard and a billiards table. The seller was also not disclosed.

