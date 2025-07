ENCINITAS, CALIF. — A local, privately based partnership doing business as 605 3rd Street LLC has purchased an office building located at 605 3rd St. in Encinitas from GJS Properties LLC for $11 million. Originally constructed as a bank in the 1960s, the building offers 14,398 square feet of office space.

Peter Curry and Owen Curry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Conor Brennan of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal.