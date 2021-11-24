REBusinessOnline

Investors Capital Group Sells Cantala Multifamily Community in Glendale, Arizona for $51.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Cantala-Glendale-AZ

Located in Glendale, Ariz., Cantala features 184 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Investors Capital Group has completed the disposition of Cantala, an apartment property in Glendale. Western Wealth Capital acquired the asset for $51.6 million, or $280,435 per unit.

Built in 1986, Cantala features 184 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts with open-concept living area, in-unit washers/dryers and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse and covered parking.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  