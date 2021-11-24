Investors Capital Group Sells Cantala Multifamily Community in Glendale, Arizona for $51.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Glendale, Ariz., Cantala features 184 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Investors Capital Group has completed the disposition of Cantala, an apartment property in Glendale. Western Wealth Capital acquired the asset for $51.6 million, or $280,435 per unit.

Built in 1986, Cantala features 184 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts with open-concept living area, in-unit washers/dryers and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse and covered parking.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.