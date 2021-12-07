REBusinessOnline

Investors Management Group Acquires 312-Unit Hardy Oak Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Investors Management Group, a multifamily investment firm with offices on the West Coast, has acquired Hardy Oak, a 312-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 2020, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 791 to 1,446 square feet. Amenities include a pool, coworking space, outdoor kitchen and walking trails. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the deal. Charlie Mentzer of Capital One originated Freddie Mac acquisition financing for the deal.

