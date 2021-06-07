Investors Management Group Buys 246-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — California-based Investors Management Group has purchased Azul Apartments, a 246-unit multifamily community in northwest San Antonio. Built in 2007, the property offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 868 square feet. Amenities include a pool with a lounge and game areas, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations and picnic areas, a basketball court and a business center. David Bleiweiss of Berkadia originated an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of the new ownership, which plans to invest more than $1 million in capital improvements. The seller was not disclosed.