Investors Management Group Buys San Antonio Multifamily Community for $33M

Encore281-Apartments-San-Antonio

The sales price for Encore281 Apartments in San Antonio equates to approximately $144,737 per unit.

SAN ANTONIO — California-based Investors Management Group (IMG) has purchased Encore281 Apartments, a 228-unit multifamily property in north San Antonio, for $33 million. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse with a coffee bar, picnic area and a dog park. Sean Sorrell, Greg Toro and Robert Arzola of JLL brokered the deal, the seller of which was not disclosed. Charlie Mentzer of Capital One Multifamily Finance originated Freddie Mac acquisition financing for IMG, which plans to invest $1.2 million in capital improvements.

