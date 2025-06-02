Investors Management Group Sells 179-Unit Foster Creek Apartments in Tukwila, Washington

TUKWILA, WASH. — Investors Management Group (IMG) has completed the disposition of Foster Creek Apartments, a multifamily property in Tukwila. Terms of the transaction were not released. Located at 15110 Macadam Road South, Foster Creek Apartments features 179 units. IMG directed a $3.7 million capital improvement program, including remodeling the leasing office, adding a fitness center, resurfacing the parking areas, new roofs and remodeling unit interiors. The property was originally built in phases between 1968 and 1978. Ben Johnson and David Sorensen of Berkadia Seattle represented IMG in the transaction.