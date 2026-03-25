Investors Management Group Sells Valley Vista Apartments in Tacoma, Washington for $15.8M

TACOMA, WASH. — Investors Management Group (IMG) has completed the disposition of Valley Vista Apartments, a multifamily community in Tacoma, to m5x2 for $15.8 million. IMG originally acquired the asset in October 2016 for $11.4 million.

Located at 6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd., Valley Vista features 108 apartments. IMG implemented a $2.5 million capital improvements program during its ownership. The program included a new exercise and community room, an updated community deck, a refreshed leasing office, new signage, conversion of the playground to a dog park and ongoing site improvements.

Elijah Piper and Tony Herrmann of Kidder Mathews’ Simon | Anderson Multifamily Team, along with Brian Richardson of Kidder Mathews, represented the seller in the deal. The buyer was self-represented in the transaction.