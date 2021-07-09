Investors Realty Brokers $11.4M Sale of Industrial Campus in Omaha

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Nebraska

Hi-Park Campus consists of eight buildings.

OMAHA, NEB. — Investors Realty has brokered the sale of the Hi-Park Campus in Omaha for $11.4 million. The asset consists of eight flex industrial buildings that were fully leased at the time of sale. Located on the southeast corner of 94th and F streets, the campus spans 150,000 square feet. Ember Grummons of Investors Realty represented the buyer, Fulton Acquisitions. Clint Seemann of Investors Realty and John Dickerson of OMNE represented the seller, Hannibal Properties.