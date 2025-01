BELLEVUE, NEB. — Investors Realty Inc. has brokered the $13.6 million sale of the Twin Creek Shopping Center in Bellevue, a southern suburb of Omaha. Situated at the intersection of 36th Street and Highway 370, the property consists of eight retail buildings totaling 83,085 square feet. Ember Grummons of Investors Realty represented the seller, River Village Twin Creek LLC. Tim Kerrigan, Grant Kobes and Jarrot Simon of Investors Realty represented the buyer, Classic Street Partners LLC.