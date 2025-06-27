Investors Realty Brokers $14.5M Sale of Plaza North Shopping Center in Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. — Investors Realty Inc. has brokered the sale of the Plaza North Shopping Center in Omaha for $14.5 million. Situated near the intersection of 90th and Fort streets, the grocery-anchored property totals 203,250 square feet. Tenants include Baker’s Supermarket, Fowling Warehouse, Altitude Trampoline Park, Planet Fitness and ArchWell Health. The asset underwent a significant renovation in 2018 and was 92 percent leased at the time of sale. Ember Grummons of Investors Realty represented the seller, Plaza North Station LLC. Sam Seelenfreund of Cleeman Realty Group represented the buyer, Sky Capital Group.