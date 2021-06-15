Investors Realty Brokers $20.3M Sale of Shopping Center Near Kansas City
INDEPENDENCE, MO. — Investors Realty Inc. has brokered the $20.3 million sale of Marketplace Shopping Center in Independence, just east of Kansas City. The 253,000-square-foot shopping center is 91 percent leased. Anchor tenant Price Chopper has occupied the property for 34 years. Other tenants include Petco, Big Lots, Viva Fashion and FedEx. Ember Grummons of Investors Realty represented the seller, a partnership between Walton Street Capital and NewQuest Epic. Grummons also procured the buyer, Wichita-based HJH Investments.
