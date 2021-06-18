REBusinessOnline

Investors Realty Brokers $21.9M Sale of Two Office Buildings in Omaha

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Nebraska, Office

Orion Advisors Solutions maintains its headquarters at 17605 Wright St.

OMAHA, NEB. — Investors Realty has brokered the sale of two office buildings in Omaha for $21.9 million. The single-tenant, Class A properties are located at 17605 and 17645 Wright St. The buildings serve as the headquarters for Orion Advisors Solutions, which maintains approximately 1,000 employees. Ember Grummons of Investors Realty represented the seller, an affiliate of Lockwood Development. Grummons also procured the buyer, Sentinel Net Lease.

