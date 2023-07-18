Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Investors Realty Brokers 38.5-Acre Land Sale in Papillion, Nebraska

by Kristin Harlow

PAPILLION, NEB. — Investors Realty has brokered the sale of 38.5 acres of land at 14289 Prairie Corners Road in Papillion, a southern suburb of Omaha. The sales price was undisclosed. Kevin Stratman of Investors Realty represented the buyer, Keizer Refrigeration/Mid States Utility, which plans to relocate its Omaha operations to a new 50,000-square-foot facility to be built on the site. Located just north of a new Amazon fulfillment center, the tract of land is one of the final undeveloped industrial sites on the Highway 50 corridor, according to Investors Realty. Denny Sciscoe of Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Co. and Erin Pogge of Traction CRE represented the undisclosed seller.

