OMAHA, NEB. — Investors Realty has brokered the sale of the Candlewood Hills retail center in Omaha for $4.7 million. Located at 12424 W. Dodge Road, the property totals 11,700 square feet and is situated near a Costco store. Ember Grummons of Investors Realty represented the seller, Royce Candlewood WR LLC. Tim Kerrigan and Grant Kobes of Investors Realty represented the local buyer.