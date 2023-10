OMAHA, NEB. — Investors Realty Inc. has brokered the sale of a 66,011-square-foot office building in Omaha for $6.2 million. The property at 8420 W. Dodge Road is 76 percent leased to Senior Market Sales. Ember Grummons and JP Raynor of Investors Realty represented the seller, an entity doing business as 8420 LLC. Joseph Failla of Atrium Properties represented the buyer, an entity doing business as 5332 So. 138th St. LLC.