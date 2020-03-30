REBusinessOnline

Investors Realty Brokers $7.2M Sale of Two-Building Office Property in Omaha

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Nebraska, Office

The two adjacent buildings, located at 16945 and 17055 Frances St., span 36,740 square feet.

OMAHA, NEB. — Investors Realty has brokered the sale of a two-building office property in Omaha for $7.2 million. The two adjacent buildings, located at 16945 and 17055 Frances St., span 36,740 square feet. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to Creighton University, Insurance Solutions, Frost Periodontics and Midwest Allergy & Asthma Clinic. Ember Grummons of Investors Realty represented the buyer, Heiskell Properties LLC. Tracy Earnest of NAI/NP Dodge represented the seller, RFW Properties LLC.

