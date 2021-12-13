Investors Realty Brokers $8.5M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Omaha

The two adjacent buildings total 99,616 square feet. STAG Industrial was the buyer.

OMAHA, NEB. — Investors Realty has brokered the sale of a two-building industrial portfolio in Omaha for $8.5 million. The two adjacent buildings total 99,616 square feet and are located at the corner of 136th Street and Cornhusker Road. Ember Grummons of Investors Realty represented the buyer, STAG Industrial Holdings LLC. Joe Kutilek of Magnum Realty Inc. represented the seller, K & J Investments LLC.