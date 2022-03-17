REBusinessOnline

Invictus Negotiates $18M Sale of Industrial Building, Development Site in West Harlem

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based brokerage firm Invictus Property Advisors has negotiated the $18 million sale of a 22,500-square-foot industrial building in the Manhattanville area of West Harlem. The sale included the larger site on which the building is situated, which is zoned to support an additional 45,770 square feet of industrial development. Josh Lipton and Andrew Levine of Invictus Property Advisors represented the seller, a local family that had owned the existing building since 1986, in the transaction. The duo also procured the undisclosed buyer.

