Friday, October 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Bishop-Plainfield-New-Jersey
A tentative completion date forThe Bishop, a new multifamily project in Plainfield, New Jersey, was not announced.
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Invictus Real Estate Provides $60M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Invictus Real Estate Partners, a New York-based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $60 million construction loan for The Bishop, a multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Plainfield. The site is located at 401 E. 3rd St., and the project, which represents Phase II of a larger development, will add 266 rental units to the local supply, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include an outdoor lounge, golf simulator, fitness center, game room, pool, screening room, children’s playroom and a pickleball court. Brian Anderson of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through Invictus on behalf of the borrower, New Jersey-based developer Ramani Group.

You may also like

Tredway Completes Renovation of 97-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $17.5M Sale of Brooklyn...

Hamilton Zanze Acquires 1,048-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Nevada

Saca Capital Receives $91M in Financing for One...

JLL Arranges $20M Sale of Value-Add Multifamily Property...

Twelfth Street Heritage, Flaherty & Collins Break Ground...

Interra Realty Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Apartment Complex...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2.9M Sale of Multifamily...

Annex Group to Develop $57M Affordable Housing Development...