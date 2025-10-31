Invictus Real Estate Provides $60M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Invictus Real Estate Partners, a New York-based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $60 million construction loan for The Bishop, a multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Plainfield. The site is located at 401 E. 3rd St., and the project, which represents Phase II of a larger development, will add 266 rental units to the local supply, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include an outdoor lounge, golf simulator, fitness center, game room, pool, screening room, children’s playroom and a pickleball court. Brian Anderson of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan through Invictus on behalf of the borrower, New Jersey-based developer Ramani Group.