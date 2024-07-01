Monday, July 1, 2024
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Invictus Real Estate Provides $69M Bridge Loan for Brooklyn Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided a $69 million bridge loan for Mason Gray, a 158-unit apartment complex in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. The seven-story building houses 110 market-rate units, most of which are one-bedroom residences, and 48 affordable housing units as well as a 9,000-square-foot community facility space. Mike Diaz and Aaron Appel of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Hope Street Capital, which will use the proceeds to complete construction and fund leasing costs.

