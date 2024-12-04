Wednesday, December 4, 2024
3750-Nome-St-Denver-CO
The 4.9-arce industrial outdoor storage site at 3750 Nome St. in Denver includes a 24,000-square-foot warehouse and a 7,000-square-foot standalone office.
IOV Acquires 10th Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Denver Market

by Amy Works

DENVER — Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has acquired its 10th property in the Denver area with the purchase of 3750 Nome Street, a 4.9-acre industrial outdoor storage site in Denver’s Airport Central submarket. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The property includes a 24,000-square-foot warehouse with a clear height of 22 feet, two drive-in doors and four dock-high positions, as well as a 7,000-square-foot standalone office with additional storage and a private garage. At the time of acquisition, the property was vacant and on the market for lease. Sam Dragan and Mike Camp of CBRE represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.

