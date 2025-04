COMMERCE CITY, COLO. — Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has completed its 11th acquisition in the Denver area with the purchase of 5350 Newport Street, a 5-acre property with more than 27,000 square feet of warehouse and office space. Terms of the transaction were not released. Ferguson Fire and Fabrication occupies the site to manufacture and store commercial sprinkler parts and systems. Ferguson has occupied the property for more than 20 years.