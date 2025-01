GARLAND, TEXAS — Illinois-based Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has purchased a 3.6-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The property at 2210 Hightower Drive houses an 18,564-square-foot building with 20-foot clear heights and six drive-in doors. Caleb McCoy and Paul Davis of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and are marketing the facility for lease.