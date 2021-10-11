Iovance Biotherapeutics Opens 136,000 SF Life Sciences Facility at Philadelphia Navy Yard

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) has opened a 136,000-square-foot life sciences facility at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, where the biomanufacturing firm will produce T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gattuso Development Partners developed the facility, which is located within an opportunity zone, and CRB provided design and construction services.