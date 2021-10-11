REBusinessOnline

Iovance Biotherapeutics Opens 136,000 SF Life Sciences Facility at Philadelphia Navy Yard

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) has opened a 136,000-square-foot life sciences facility at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, where the biomanufacturing firm will produce T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gattuso Development Partners developed the facility, which is located within an opportunity zone, and CRB provided design and construction services.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews