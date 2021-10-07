IP Capital, Edge Principal Acquire 242,690 SF Fountain Square Office Property in Boca Raton, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Situated on roughly 15 acres at 2600–2700 N. Military Trail, Fountain Square is surrounded by 2 million square feet of retail amenities, including One Boca Place, which is home to 180,000 square feet of retail and 18 restaurants.

BOCA RATON, FLA. — IP Capital, in a joint venture with Edge Principal Advisors, has acquired Fountain Square, a Class A office campus totaling 242,690 square feet in Boca Raton. Bridge Investment Group’s office subsidiary Bridge Office Fund Manager and joint venture partner Ascentris sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Christian Lee and José Lobón of CBRE represented the sellers in the transaction. Chris Drew, Maxx Carney, Reid Carleton and Jimmy Calvo of JLL arranged a $56.5 million, floating-rate acquisition loan through CIBC Bank USA on behalf of the borrower.

Situated on roughly 15 acres at 2600–2700 N. Military Trail, Fountain Square is surrounded by 2 million square feet of retail amenities, including One Boca Place, which is home to 180,000 square feet of retail and 18 restaurants. Fountain Square is located close to Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike.

Bridge and Ascentris purchased the property in 2017 and recently completed a $4.9 million capital improvement plan that included new lobbies, restrooms and common area corridors, conference center, outdoor pavilions and signage, along with 23,000 square feet of spec suites. Current tenants at the property include banking, legal, medical, dental, real estate and financial services firms.