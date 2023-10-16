Monday, October 16, 2023
Stonefield Investment Advisors has acquired Baytowne Shoppes & Square.
IPA Arranges $11.5M Acquisition Loan for Retail Center in Champaign, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged an $11.5 million loan for the acquisition of Baytowne Shoppes & Square in Champaign, a city in central Illinois. The property is 99 percent leased to tenants such as PetSmart, Staples, Ulta, Dollar Tree, Party City, Rally House and Citi Trends. Adam Mengacci of IPA arranged the 10-year CMBS loan, which features a fixed interest rate of 6.97 percent and interest-only payments for the entire term. Stonefield Investment Advisors was the borrower.

