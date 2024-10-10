Thursday, October 10, 2024
Hamilton-Marketplace_Hamilton-Township-N.J
Hamilton Marketplace totals 485,094 square feet.
IPA Arranges $116.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Hamilton, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HAMILTON, N.J. ­— Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $116.5 million sale of Hamilton Marketplace, a 485,094-square-foot shopping center located in Central New Jersey. A 65,155-square-foot ShopRite grocery store anchors the property, which was built in phases beginning in the early 2000s. Other tenants at the center include Kohl’s, Ross Dress for Less, Staples, Barnes & Noble, Michaels, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Burlington and PetSmart. Paramount Realty acquired the property from SITE Centers. Brad Nathanson and JP Colussi of IPA brokered the deal.

