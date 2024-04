EDMOND, OKLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged $13.1 million in joint venture equity financing for a multifamily project in Edmond, located just north of Oklahoma City. Oaks at Covell will comprise 102 townhomes in two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans that will be located along I-35. Justin Shuart and Travis Headapohl of IPA worked on behalf of ACRE Development Partners to arrange the financing with an undisclosed partner.