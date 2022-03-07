REBusinessOnline

IPA Arranges $138M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Portfolio in New Castle, Delaware

Posted on by in Delaware, Industrial, Loans, Northeast

NEW CASTLE, DEL. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged a $138 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 14 industrial properties spanning 2.2 million square feet in New Castle. James Conley and Neil Campbell of IPA arranged the loan through Barclays and Citibank on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

