Thursday, January 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsNew HampshireNortheastRetail

IPA Arranges $16.6M Sale of Shopping Center in Merrimack, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $16.6 million sale of Merrimack Village Center, an 82,292-square-foot shopping center located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Built on 10 acres in 2006, the center was 99 percent leased at the time of sale, with grocer Shaw’s serving as the anchor tenant. Other users include Dental Designs of New England, KT Cleaners, Supercuts and Subway. Jim Koury led the IPA team that represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction.

You may also like

Colliers Brokers $16.3M Sale-Leaseback for Distribution Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 130-Unit Multifamily...

Pocas International Buys 27,893 Industrial Building in Southwest...

Bank of America Signs 550,000 SF Office Lease...

Prism Capital Receives $53.9M in Financing for Multifamily...

Fennelly Associates Negotiates 19,008 SF Office Lease in...

Stockbridge Capital Sells 1.7 MSF Project RedHawk Industrial...

ABI Multifamily Brokers Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio...