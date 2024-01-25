IPA Arranges $16.6M Sale of Shopping Center in Merrimack, New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $16.6 million sale of Merrimack Village Center, an 82,292-square-foot shopping center located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Built on 10 acres in 2006, the center was 99 percent leased at the time of sale, with grocer Shaw’s serving as the anchor tenant. Other users include Dental Designs of New England, KT Cleaners, Supercuts and Subway. Jim Koury led the IPA team that represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction.