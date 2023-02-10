IPA Arranges $17.6M Acquisition Loan for Houston Industrial Portfolio

HOUSTON — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged a $17.6 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of four industrial properties in Houston. The portfolio includes a fifth property in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the quintet of assets totals 229,775 square feet. Frank Montalto and Dean Giannakopoulos of IPA originated the five-year loan, which was structured with a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and a 25-year amortization schedule. The names of the borrower and direct lender, a local bank, were not disclosed.