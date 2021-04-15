REBusinessOnline

IPA Arranges $18.2M Sale of Publix-Anchored Market at Standing Springs in Upstate South Carolina

Completed in 2021, Market at Standing Springs is located at the intersection of West Georgia and East Standing Springs roads near Interstate 385.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $18.2 million sale of Market at Standing Springs, a 63,883-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Simpsonville. Zach Taylor of IPA’s Taylor-McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, Carolina Holdings, and the buyer, C.F. Smith Property Group. The buyer is a family office completing a 1031 exchange, according to Taylor.

“The buyer was placing funds from a single-tenant Lowe’s Home Improvement that my partner, Don McMinn, sold for it in March,” says Taylor.

Completed in 2021, Market at Standing Springs is located at the intersection of West Georgia and East Standing Springs roads near Interstate 385. The tenant roster includes Starbucks.

