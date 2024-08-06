Tuesday, August 6, 2024
IPA Arranges $19.1M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Grand Prairie, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged a $19.1 million construction loan for Villas at Bardin, a build-to-rent residential community that will be located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Homes will feature a mix of unit types and will be furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers, as well as two-car garages and individual yards. The borrower is Dallas-based Republic Property Group. The number of units and a tentative completion date were not disclosed.

