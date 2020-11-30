REBusinessOnline

IPA Arranges $20.5M Sale of Shopping Center in South Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Tenants at Waterway Shoppes of Weston include Hooter’s, Posh Nails, CycleBar, Bank United, Baru Latin Bar, Lucille’s American Café and Offerdahl’s Off-the-Grill.

WESTON, FLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $20.5 million sale of Waterway Shoppes of Weston, a 36,000-square-foot shopping center in Weston. The asset was built in 1999 on five acres at the intersection of Weston Road and North Commerce Parkway, 18 miles west of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Tenants at the property include Hooter’s, Posh Nails, CycleBar, Bank United, Baru Latin Bar, Lucille’s American Café and Offerdahl’s Off-the-Grill. Waterway Shoppes of Weston offers outdoor seating overlooking a body of water for its restaurant tenants. Kirk Olson and Drew Kristol of IPA represented the seller, a private investor based in Miami, in the transaction. Gordon Messinger of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, an undisclosed private investor also based in Miami.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  