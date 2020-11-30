IPA Arranges $20.5M Sale of Shopping Center in South Florida

WESTON, FLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $20.5 million sale of Waterway Shoppes of Weston, a 36,000-square-foot shopping center in Weston. The asset was built in 1999 on five acres at the intersection of Weston Road and North Commerce Parkway, 18 miles west of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Tenants at the property include Hooter’s, Posh Nails, CycleBar, Bank United, Baru Latin Bar, Lucille’s American Café and Offerdahl’s Off-the-Grill. Waterway Shoppes of Weston offers outdoor seating overlooking a body of water for its restaurant tenants. Kirk Olson and Drew Kristol of IPA represented the seller, a private investor based in Miami, in the transaction. Gordon Messinger of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, an undisclosed private investor also based in Miami.