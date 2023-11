NEW YORK CITY — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged a $22 million loan for the refinancing of a retail property located at 521 W. 21st St. in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. According to commercialcafé.com, the property was built in 1931 and totals 34,600 square feet. Matt Polci, Justin Natalizio and Eric Anton of IPA arranged the financing through Citibank on behalf of the borrower, New York-based private investor Guy Roberts.