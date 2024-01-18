IPA Arranges $23M Construction Loan for Industrial Project Near Charleston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged a $23 million construction loan for the development of a 39-acre industrial park in the Charleston suburb of Summerville. Todd McNeill and Sunny Sajnani of IPA’s Dallas office arranged the three-year construction loan through Southern States Bank on behalf of the borrower, Atlanta-based Capital Development Partners. The loan was underwritten at a 65 percent loan-to-cost ratio.

Boasso Global, a provider of cleaning, maintenance, storage and transportation services for the tank trailer and container industry, will occupy the park, which is located near I-26 and I-526 and a short drive to Port of Charleston’s North Charleston Terminal. The construction timeline was not disclosed.