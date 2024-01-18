Thursday, January 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Boasso Global will occupy the unnamed, 39-acre industrial park in Summerville, S.C.
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansSouth CarolinaSoutheast

IPA Arranges $23M Construction Loan for Industrial Project Near Charleston

by John Nelson

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged a $23 million construction loan for the development of a 39-acre industrial park in the Charleston suburb of Summerville. Todd McNeill and Sunny Sajnani of IPA’s Dallas office arranged the three-year construction loan through Southern States Bank on behalf of the borrower, Atlanta-based Capital Development Partners. The loan was underwritten at a 65 percent loan-to-cost ratio.

Boasso Global, a provider of cleaning, maintenance, storage and transportation services for the tank trailer and container industry, will occupy the park, which is located near I-26 and I-526 and a short drive to Port of Charleston’s North Charleston Terminal. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

Avison Young Negotiates Sale of 3,400-Acre Industrial Development...

Stream Realty Partners Acquires Two Industrial Development Sites...

Nuveen Acquires 80,7480 SF Shopping Center in Metro...

Armada Hoffler Signs Law Firm to 10,000 SF...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 82,675 SF Industrial Building...

CoStar: US Hotels Posted Record Revenues in 2023

Arbor Diagnostics Signs 22,392 SF Lease Renewal at...

WinnCos. Receives $69.1M in Financing for Metro Boston...

CAMBA Housing Ventures Breaks Ground on 328-Unit Affordable...