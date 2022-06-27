REBusinessOnline

IPA Arranges $24.5M Sale of Gaitherstowne Plaza Shopping Center in Metro D.C.

Gaitherstowne Plaza

Gaitherstowne Plaza was fully leased at the time of sale and the average tenure of tenants is over 10 years, with the tenant roster including national brands Gabe’s, AutoZone, Sherwin-Williams and IHOP on an outparcel.

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Gaitherstowne Plaza, a 71,329-square-foot shopping center in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Gaithersburg. Manhasset, N.Y.-based Millbrook Properties purchased the center from an affiliate of the U.S. division of Israel-based BIG Shopping Centers Ltd., BIG Shopping Centers USA, for $24.5 million. Dean Zang, David Crotts and Josh Ein of IPA represented the seller in the transaction. According to IPA, the property was fully leased at the time of sale and the average tenure of tenants is over 10 years, with the tenant roster including national brands Gabe’s, AutoZone, Sherwin-Williams and IHOP on an outparcel.

