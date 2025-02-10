Monday, February 10, 2025
2400-Barranca-Pkwy-Irvine-CA
The 4.9-acre redevelopment site at 2400 Barranca Parkway in Irvine, Calif., offers development opportunities ranging from for-sale townhomes to industrial redevelopment.
IPA Arranges $26.5M Sale of 4.9-Acre Redevelopment Site in Irvine, California

by Amy Works

IRVINE, CALIF. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of 2400 Barranca, a 4.9-acre redevelopment site within Irvine Business Complex (IBC) in Irvine. Gemdale USA sold the asset to Irvine Community Land Trust, in partnership with USA Properties, for $26.5 million.

The site offers a variety of development opportunities from for-sale townhomes to industrial redevelopment. According to IPA, the City of Irvine’s 2045 General Plan includes a new residential housing overlay that will target 15,000 new housing units in the IBC and eliminate the need for a site-specific environment impact report, zone change or amendment to the master plan and city council vote to stimulate new high-density housing developments in locations where multifamily housing is needed.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec, Gregory Harris and Mark DeGiorgio of IPA represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.

