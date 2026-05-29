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The-Pinnacle
The Pinnacle in Washington, D.C., offers 115 luxury apartment units.
AcquisitionsDistrict of ColumbiaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

IPA Arranges $27M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community in D.C’s NoMa District

by Abby Cox

WASHINGTON, D.C. — IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged $27 million in financing for the acquisition of The Pinnacle, a newly constructed, 115-unit luxury apartment complex located in the NoMa district of Washington, D.C. Max Hulsh of IPA arranged the loan through Prime Finance on behalf of the borrower, New York City-based July Residential Group, a multifamily investment and management firm. IPA also arranged an undisclosed amount of joint venture equity for the acquisition through an unnamed capital partner.

The Pinnacle offers studios and one- to four-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 398 to 1,779 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, lounge, business center and a rooftop terrace, as well as bike storage and concierge services, according to Apartments.com. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,700.

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