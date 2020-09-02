IPA Arranges $28.5M Sale of North Lake Business Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $28 million sale of North Lake Business Park, a 15-building office campus in Altamonte Springs. The property comprises 270,000 square feet and was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of technology, real estate and healthcare tenants. North Lake Business Park is situated on 29 acres at 600 Northlake Blvd., 11 miles north of downtown Orlando. Douglas Mandel of IPA represented the seller, Real Capital Solutions, in the transaction. Mandel also procured the buyer, Taurus Investment Holdings LLC.