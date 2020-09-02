REBusinessOnline

IPA Arranges $28.5M Sale of North Lake Business Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $28 million sale of North Lake Business Park, a 15-building office campus in Altamonte Springs. The property comprises 270,000 square feet and was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of technology, real estate and healthcare tenants. North Lake Business Park is situated on 29 acres at 600 Northlake Blvd., 11 miles north of downtown Orlando. Douglas Mandel of IPA represented the seller, Real Capital Solutions, in the transaction. Mandel also procured the buyer, Taurus Investment Holdings LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  