Thursday, May 14, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Park-Encino-Apts-LA-CA
Located in Los Angeles, Park Encino features 52 apartments.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

IPA Arranges $28M Sale of Park Encino Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) has arranged the $28 million sale of Park Encino, a 52-unit apartment property in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles. IPA’s Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, locally based Universe Holdings Development.

Completed in 2014, Park Encino is a gated community with a central courtyard, clubhouse, fitness center, patio and grill. The unit mix is comprised of two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature washers and dryers and walk-in closets.

You may also like

Emerson, Philip Roper Deliver 201-Unit Apartment Community in...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Tailwind Group Buys 543-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Boulder Group Negotiates $4.7M Sale of Retail Building...

NEPCG Arranges $17.3M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

Millburn & Co. Buys 339-Unit Apartment Community in...

ICON Real Estate Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Apartment...

Seven New Tenants to Open at Verrado Marketplace...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 20,142 SF...