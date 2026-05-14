IPA Arranges $28M Sale of Park Encino Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) has arranged the $28 million sale of Park Encino, a 52-unit apartment property in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles. IPA’s Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, locally based Universe Holdings Development.

Completed in 2014, Park Encino is a gated community with a central courtyard, clubhouse, fitness center, patio and grill. The unit mix is comprised of two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature washers and dryers and walk-in closets.