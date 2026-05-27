Wednesday, May 27, 2026
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XSpace-Group-Houston
XSpace Group's new industrial project in northwest Houston will have 84 condos.
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansTexas

IPA Arranges $29M in Construction Financing for Northwest Houston Industrial Project

by Taylor Williams

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged $29 million in construction financing for an industrial project in northwest Houston. The square footage was not disclosed, but the development will have 84 condo-style units. Known as Lifestyle Industrial, the project is designed to incorporate elements of office, retail and entertainment. Adam Mengacci, Travis Headapohl and Matt Polci of IPA arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, X Space Group. The direct lender was also not disclosed.

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