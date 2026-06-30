Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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Peaks-Redington-Tucson-AZ
Peaks at Redington in Tucson, Ariz., features 301 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

IPA Arranges $32M Sale of Multifamily Property in Tucson, Arizona

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the $32 million sale of Peaks at Redington, an apartment community in Tucson. An undisclosed seller sold the asset to Greenwater Real Estate Management for $106,312 per unit. Hamid Panahi and Clint Wadlund of IPA represented the seller in the disposition of the lender-owner asset and procured the buyer in the transaction.

 Constructed in 1980, Peaks at Redington features 301 one- and two-bedroom units averaging 722 square feet.

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