Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Dane-Park-Grapevine-Texas
Dane Park Apartments in Grapevine totals 392 units.
IPA Arranges  $37M Loan for Refinancing of Dane Park Apartments in Grapevine, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged a $37 million loan for the refinancing of Dane Park, a 392-unit apartment community in Grapevine. The property is located in the northern-central part of the metroplex and features one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, sports court, resident clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Dane Park also offers pet daycare, grooming and concierge services. Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of IPA arranged the debt. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

